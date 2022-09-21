The Giants’ previous regime signed Kenny Golladay to be a No. 1 receiver, giving him a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency before the 2021 season. The new coaching staff isn’t playing Golladay like even a No. 3 receiver, much less a No. 1.

Golladay’s 48 offensive snaps through two games rank only fourth on the team at his position, and his two receptions for 22 yards also rank fourth among the team’s wideouts.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said, via video from SNY. “I came here to play.”

He saw only two offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Panthers with no stats.

“I didn’t like the decision whatsoever,” Golladay said.

Golladay said he is not in Brian Daboll’s doghouse and disagrees with the explanation he was given for his lack of playing time.

“I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said.

Golladay, who caught 37 passes for 521 yards in his first season with the Giants in 2021, does not know what this week holds. The Giants play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

“I’m preparing like I’m going to be playing, but who knows,” he said. “The G.M., head coach, all these coaches keep saying, ‘You do everything right; you handle yourself the right way.’ It’s a little confusing.”

Golladay was asked whether he will request a trade if things continue going the way they’re going.

“We’re not going to get into all that right now. We’re going into Week 3,” he said. “We’re going to see how it goes. There’s a lot of football left.”

The Giants can cut Golladay next spring with a post-June 1 designation and save $14 million against the cap. So, it’s hard to envision Golladay returning to the team in 2023.

Kenny Golladay confused about his lack of snaps: I should be playing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk