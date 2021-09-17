Kenny Golladay caught on TV screaming in direction of Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett

LANDOVER, Md. — Odell Beckham Jr. would have been labeled a “distraction” for this.

So what will Kenny Golladay’s consequence be for screaming in the direction of Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the Giants’ sideline Thursday night?

TV cameras caught Golladay shouting and Jones responding from the bench during the devastating 30-29 loss to Washington.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed this spring, was held to only three catches for 38 yards on eight targets.

It sounded like he wanted the ball more.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of it,” Jones said. “You certainly want receivers that want the ball, so we’ll keep working through it.”

Jones acknowledged that the confrontation had occurred.

The Giants QB said he thought Golladay was “frustrated at the situation; I don’t think it was to me or anyone in particular.” And Jones added that Golladay “wasn’t showing me up individually.”

But the quarterback did say the conversation revolved around “just plays. And I’ve gotta do a better job finding him in some places. And we’ll work through it.”

Jones insisted he and Golladay “have a great relationship” and “everything’s good,” as well.

And Joe Judge, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard all did their part in trying to downplay what had happened.

“I didn’t see that,” Barkley said.

“I think you guys have that all mixed up,” Shepard said. “Kenny was just heated at the situation.”

“I just saw them hugging in the locker room,” Judge said. “This is the first I have heard of it.”

But Jones’ most telling response might have been when he was asked about the public way in delivering his message. Darius Slayton had dropped a TD pass on Thursday. No one saw Jones airing Slayton out on the sideline, right?

“I think there’s lots of ways to communicate,” Jones said.

The QB added, though, that “we’ll work through it” and “I appreciate his passion and emotion.”

“He plays hard and wants to win and wants to do what’s best for the team,” Jones said of Golladay.

Screaming at the franchise quarterback on national TV isn’t what’s best for the team, unfortunately.