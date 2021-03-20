Kenny Golladay agrees to terms with the Giants

Former Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has finally found a new team. After not getting the interest he expected as a free agent, Golladay has agreed to terms with the New York Giants.

The deal had been in negotiations for several days but did not get done until Saturday afternoon. Josina Anderson first reported the done deal that was quickly confirmed by several other sources on social media.

Golladay had interest from the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and other teams but couldn’t ultimately get a better offer than the one he got from New York.

Per Ian Rapoport, it’s a 4-year, $72 million deal that averages the $18 million per year he turned down from the Lions last fall.

The Lions let Golladay hit free agency after being unable to reach a contract extension with the big receiver prior to the 2020 season. New GM Brad Holmes and the Lions did not use the franchise tag designation on Golladay, which would have kept No. 19 in Detroit for one more season at a rate of $15.8 million.

Golladay joins a New York team where he’ll catch passes from Daniel Jones as the presumptive top wideout on the Giants. He caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 TDs in four seasons in Detroit as the Lions’ third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.