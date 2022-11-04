Kenny Dillingham, the mastermind behind Oregon’s offense, chats with Bruce Feldman
Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham chats with Bruce Feldman about the Ducks' explosive offense, Bo Nix's strong quarterback play, and lots more.
Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham chats with Bruce Feldman about the Ducks' explosive offense, Bo Nix's strong quarterback play, and lots more.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Multiple teams from the first top four of the season have made the playoff in seven of eight seasons.
Georgia-Tennessee isn't just any game. So we reached out to writers who cover college football on the national scene for their prediction.
On Wednesday, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, out of Austin, Texas, withdrew his verbal commitment to Michigan State football.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates. Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed. “One play, me [more]
Other coaches should resent Josh Heupel for how fast he has succeeded. He has made winning look so easy. And now, he's one win from No. 1.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]