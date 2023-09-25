Kenny Dillingham to keep play calling for Arizona State, QB Trenton Bourguet likely to return

Kenny Dillingham displayed a fearless approach in his debut calling plays for Arizona State's offense, but the head coach looks to remain wearing both hats again.

The Sun Devils were toe-to-toe with a top-five program in USC and seemingly turned the previous disappointments into the past.

“I thought our staff around me did a really good job communicating offensively, defensively, and special teams,” Dillingham said. “Credit to the offensive staff and their communication throughout the game... All of them did a good job communicating what they were seeing.”

ASU (1-3) will go on the road for the first time after remaining at home for four straight weeks with Cal (2-2) on Saturday at noon. With how much ASU’s offense improved on Saturday, the next game looks like it could tip in either direction.

Since Dillingham watched the game film multiple times, he sees the error in his ways.

“I thought they were a few emotional calls. I kind of mentioned it after the game where I felt the wave of the emotion and I responded with an emotion and not as sound of a response than I would like,” Dillingham said. “I would like to have a few calls back and I’m always going to be my biggest critic so when I go back and watch a game, I’m looking for ways I can improve and be better.”

One area that ASU might change once again is the quarterback. Drew Pyne completed 21 of his 36 passes for 221 yards and was switched out three times in favor of running back Cameron Skattebo. Pyne came in when Trenton Bourguet was injured in what was supposed to be a game where both split duties.

“I would expect Trenton to be back. Jaden is still out. Drew is obviously a little banged up still and the game didn’t help that,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham isn’t drawing too much attention to the fact that ASU will be on the road for his first time at the helm. While the early start time and traveling schedule move around the routine, he’s not too focused on those little details.

“The key is just that none of that matters,” Dillingham said. “Show up to the meetings, be on time, don’t worry when we board the plane, pack your shoes. Eat your breakfast and let’s play football. I think that’s the biggest thing. All that stuff and the routine stuff is great and it’s easy if I can say, oh, it’s our first road game. It’s a great challenge to face all these changes. It’s football and go play football.”

Pac-12 announces ASU vs. Colorado kickoff time

ASU will host Colorado for its next home game on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. and it will be shown on Pac-12 Network.

The other games around the conference on Oct. 7 are as follows:

12 p.m. PT - Washington State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

7 p.m. PT - Oregon State at Cal (Pac-12 Network)

7:30 p.m. PT - Arizona at USC (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football: Kenny Dillingham says Trenton Bourguet is likely to return