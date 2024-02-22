Kenny Dillingham has harsh statement for college coaches complaining about their job

Former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has had enough.

He has not had enough of his job in Tempe, but he’s tired of his fellow coaches around the country having the gall to complain about their current positions.

Being a head coach in college football and other sports has changed a lot over the last few years. They not only have to deal with their current players, but now coaches have to deal with agents, NIL issues and a transfer portal exploding with talent.

Some coaches have adapted to the new landscape while some have not and those who haven’t are probably out of a job or soon will be. For example, UCLA’s NIL situation is so bad that Chip Kelly left a head coaching position to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Dillingham told On3 that he’s tired of the moaning.

“I literally spent nine years of my life doing anything to become a coffee boy,” he said. “So, don’t give me the ‘Oh, it’s hard to be a coach right now.’ Yeah, it’s hard. Then quit.”

That’s a lot of coffee, but now Dillingham can have his own coffee boy at ASU. He’s in the middle of rebuilding the Sun Devil program as they finished 3-9 last season as ASU heads to the Big XII next year. Assuming Dillingham drinks coffee, maybe he could take men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley away because by the way he acts on the sidelines, Hurley drinks enough coffee.

But the big question still remains, How does Dillingham take his cup of joe? Black, cream, sugar, one lump or two? Inquiring minds want to know.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire