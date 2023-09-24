Kenny Dillingham gambles, entertains in Arizona State's loss to USC

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has shown through three games he isn't afraid to take a risk. He did that several times in the Sun Devils' 42-28 loss to No. 5 USC Saturday night at a sold out Mountain America Stadium. Sometimes they paid off. At other times they didn't.

Dillingham also looked to spark the offense by taking over play-calling duties this week after a lackluster showing on offense in last week's 29-0 loss to Fresno State.

The first gutsy call came after ASU closed the gap to 14-10 on a 35-yard field goal by Dario Longhetto with 10:22 left in the first half. The Sun Devils went for an onside kick hoping the element of surprise would pay off. It didn't. USC recovered and needed only five plays to go 43 yards for a touchdown that extended its lead to 21-10.

Other calls were successful. And more entertaining. On a fourth-and-5 at the USC 29, running back Cameron Skattebo took a direct snap, then heaved the ball downfield to Elijah Badger for a gain of 25 yards.

Then five plays later Skattebo again took the snap, this time finding Pyne for a 17-yard gain, this one leading to a 30-yard field goal by Longhetto that cut the deficit to 21-13 with 2:20 left in the half.

