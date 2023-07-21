Kenny Dillingham embraces reunion with Oregon at Pac-12 Football Media Day

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. tMandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Dillingham has made a point of prioritizing relationships since he took over as the head coach at Arizona State.

His first Pac-12 Football Media Day appearance was proof of his deep relationships across the conference when Oregon took the stage before ASU and watched his former quarterback, Bo Nix, speak about their relationship.

“He was one of the biggest reasons I came to Oregon to begin with. He taught me so much throughout the season about life, football, coverages, schemes,” Nix said. “As soon as the job was open, I knew he was going to get it. Just what kind of person he is, what kind of coach he is, I knew his determination and he was going to go out and get it because that’s his dream.”

Under Dillingham’s direction, Nix reached a new height at Oregon after transferring from Auburn. Nix set the program’s single season record for completion percentage (71.9%) and ranked third in the NCAA.

The stats showed his effectiveness last season, but it was his admiration for his former offensive coordinator that showed a deep mutual respect.

“I was thrilled when he told me, I couldn’t be happier,” Nix said. “Probably the same excitement he had for me last year is the same excitement I have for him this year.”

Dillingham diverted from norms when he took over at ASU and built relationships with his current players instead of talking with recruits because of how integral they were to the program.

“Relationships have to start with your own guys and that was always the goal,” Dillingham said. “The first thing I did after my press conference was go meet with my guys and the players that are on my team. The next thing that I did was meet with every player individually. I spoke to every player on our team before I spoke to no more than five recruits.”

It will be a family reunion for only a short time when Oregon comes to Sun Devil Stadium on November 18.

“When you play him, it's like playing your brother,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. “If I was playing my brother in basketball right now, I'd want to whoop (him). That's the goal. But Kenny is a competitor too. And he's a great coach, and he's familiar with that area. That's home for him. I think he'll do great things for the Sun Devils.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kenny Dillingham embraces reunion with Oregon at Pac-12 Football Media Day