Kenny Clark out this week for Packers

The Packers will be short up front Sunday against the Lions.

Via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official website, veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark will be out this week.

He hasn’t practiced this week after leaving last week’s win over the Vikings in the first half with a groin injury.

The nose tackle signed a big extension during training camp, an is one of the cornerstones of the defense. His absence puts more pressure on a front that has to contend with the apparently ageless Adrian Peterson.

