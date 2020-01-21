Kenny Clark wants extension, hopes holdout isn’t needed to get one

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark just wrapped up his fourth NFL season and he’s set for a fifth season in Green Bay after the team picked up their option on his contract.

Clark would like to set the stage for an even longer stay with the Packers this offseason. Clark discussed his desire for an extension with reporters as the Packers cleaned out their lockers on Monday.

“I think it’s one of those situations where, I think they’re going to want me here for a long time,” Clark said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think I’m a stable player and I’m a core player here. I think they want me to be here and they’re going to try to do everything they can to keep me here. I just have to be level-headed and pray about it. I have confidence. I believe with their history, they don’t let guys they want to be here, they don’t really let them leave.”

Clark said that there haven’t been any talks about a new deal at this point and hopes that changes soon. He also broached the prospect of holding out as part of the negotiating dance.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to do anything like that,” Clark said. “I’m not that kind of guy. I don’t think it will come to that.”

Clark is due a salary of $7.69 million if he plays out the season under the terms of his option.