Kenny Clark questionable for Packers

The Packers, unlike the Seahawks, don’t have many injury worries going into Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is questionable with a back injury. He started all 16 games for the Packers this season, making 62 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Only one other player, running back Dan Vitale, even is listed with an injury. He also has an illness, as do two other players.

Vitale (knee, illness), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (illness) and running back Dexter Williams (illness) are questionable.