Kenny Brooks signs another incoming freshman for UK women’s basketball

Tanah Becker is officially a Kentucky Wildcat.

UK women’s basketball announced Friday that the 6-foot-1 Canadian wing out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has signed her national letter of intent and will join the Wildcats for the 2024-25 season. Becker verbally pledged to UK on Feb. 26 under previous head coach Kyra Elzy, and remained committed to the program when Kenny Brooks took over.

Becker, a native of Winnipeg, graduated from Lincoln Prep in Hamilton, Ontario, in 2023, and spent the 2023-24 year at Hamilton Heights, the alma mater of former Wildcats Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill. Kamilla Cardoso, the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year with South Carolina and third overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft, and former Louisville and Duke standout Elizabeth Balogun are also Hamilton Heights alumnae.

In her sole season with the Hawks, Becker led Hamilton Heights in field goal percentage, hitting 43 percent of her attempts, while averaging 12.0 points per game. She also led the Hawks in assists (2.6), steals (3.3) and blocks (1.3) while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.

Becker spent three summers with AAU program Kia Nurse Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, and won a silver medal with the Canadian National 16U team in 2020. She is the daughter of St. Joseph’s and Colorado basketball alumnus Dan Becker, and the younger sister of former Utah and Wake Forest forward Niyah Becker.

Becker is the only remaining member of Elzy’s two-player recruiting class; Ramiya White of Butler Traditional in Louisville initially signed with the Wildcats in November, but announced via social media on April 5 that she would be reopening her recruitment.

Brooks confirmed that both Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler have elected to remain with the program for the 2024-25 campaign. Seniors Ajae Petty (Ohio State) and Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) have each committed to transfer elsewhere, while starting guards Maddie Scherr and Brooklynn Miles and freshmen Jordy Griggs and Janaé Walker have announced their intentions to transfer, but haven’t yet named a destination. Senior Nyah Leveretter and sophomore Amiya Jenkins, are not listed on UK’s online roster for the 2024-25 season, but have yet to issue any public statement regarding future plans.

UK’s current 2024 recruiting class includes Becker, 6-2 guard Lexi Blue of Lake Highland (Florida) Prep (ranked No. 40 nationally by espnW), 6-3 forward Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College and 6-7 international prospect Clara Silva. Blue, Hassett and Silva were all formerly committed to Brooks’ staff at Virginia Tech.

Brooks has also signed a trio of transfers in All-America graduate point guard Georgia Amoore and 6-5 freshman center Clara Strack from Virginia Tech, and 6-4 redshirt sophomore forward Teonni Key from North Carolina.