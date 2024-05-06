Kenny Brooks’ first UK basketball roster is almost complete. Here’s how everyone fits.

Since Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced the hiring of new UK women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks, there’s been a tremendous amount of movement around college basketball, both directly connected to the Wildcats and as a response to his departure.







Take the coaching carousel, for example. Of course, multiple Division I coaching jobs opened up upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 season prior to Virginia Tech’s exit in the NCAA Tournament round of 32. But Brooks’ replacement of former UK head coach Kyra Elzy set off a domino effect that brought former Marquette head coach Megan Duffy to replace him at Virginia Tech, which in turn opened the Marquette job for former Charlotte head coach Cara Consuegra, leaving an opening for former Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed to take, opening the job for former Alabama A&M head coach Margaret Richards.

Just like with every coaching change, UK’s roster sustained several changes as a result of transfer portal entries and commitment flips. Prior to Brooks’ hiring, multiple Wildcats had already announced their entry to the portal, and, after presumed one-on-one meetings with players leaving and staying, more decided to explore different options.







At the time of the writing of this article, six Wildcats had declared transfer destinations, with all players remaining in Power Five conferences. Seniors Nyah Leveretter (Georgia) and Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) will remain in the Southeastern Conference, while leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State) and freshman forward Janaé Walker are off to the Big Ten, second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr (Texas Christian) will join the Big 12 and starting point guard Brooklynn Miles (Pittsburgh) is moving to the ACC.

Leveretter, Russell, Petty, Scherr and Miles each graduated from UK this weekend.







Freshman Jordy Griggs and sophomore Amiya Jenkins each issued goodbyes to Big Blue Nation, but have not yet declared destinations.

Meanwhile, Brooks is well on his way to assembling the Wildcats’ roster for the 2024-25 season. Here are the 11 players known so far who will make up the new coach’s first UK team.

Returning players

CASSIDY ROWE

5-foot-5 junior guard

The only Kentucky native slated to be on next season’s roster and one of two returners from last season, Rowe led the Wildcats in charges taken during her sophomore campaign.







Following a freshman season in which she averaged 4.2 minutes over 13 games, Rowe played in 31 games last season, averaging 17.4 minutes. The Virgie native contributed 2.6 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.3 assists per game. Rowe added depth to the point guard position, providing another option for Elzy’s rotations alongside Miles and Scherr.

During his radio show April 15, Brooks spoke to Rowe’s passion for the program, and her dedication to wanting to see Kentucky women’s basketball be something special.

“Kentucky through and through,” Brooks said. “When I sat down and met with each and every player, you could see it in her eyes. I don’t know exactly what color her eyes are ... maybe brown, but they were bleeding blue. And you could hear it in her voice, just wanted to be a part of something special.”

Brooks went on to say he thinks Rowe can be a positive influence and that she’s going to help the team, but “to what capacity, obviously, remains to be seen, but I know she loves Kentucky.”

Cassidy Rowe started 16 games for Kentucky as a sophomore. New head coach Kenny Brooks called her “Kentucky through and through.” UK Athletics

SANIAH TYLER

5-foot-6 junior guard

The other Wildcat electing to return for next season, Tyler was one of four Kentucky players to average double-figure scoring last season.

Tyler’s production and responsibilities increased drastically during her sophomore season, and Elzy and Tyler spoke throughout the year about how necessary it was for the guard to better access her confidence to find success at the collegiate level; as a freshman, Tyler played just 25 total minutes — not what many expected when the two-time Missouri State High School Activities Association state champion arrived on campus.

After a particularly focused offseason, Tyler reached new heights with the Wildcats, averaging 10.2 points in 26.8 minutes in 32 games, making 12 starts. Tyler also led the team in 3-point percentage on meaningful attempts, hitting 34.5 percent from long range. She made a career-high six 3-pointers (on eight attempts) in the Wildcats’ stunning comeback victory against Mississippi State on Feb. 22.

SANIAH IS ON



She's 4-4 from the arc through the first 10 minutes!@_saniah_tyler31 pic.twitter.com/3PNxaO4rQC — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 23, 2024

On his radio show, Brooks said Tyler’s been “terrific,” and, like with Rowe, praised her positive attitude and helpfulness in Brooks’ transition to UK.

“A lot like Cassidy, she just really wants to be part of something special,” Brooks said. “Willing to do a lot. I could hear it in her voice that she really wanted to be a part of this program.”

A point guard in high school, Tyler shifted to playing off ball with the Wildcats, serving as UK’s go-to 3-point shooter in Elzy’s offense. With the addition of presumed starting floor general Georgia Amoore, Tyler may have the opportunity to continue along her existing path under Brooks. However, the program’s latest addition of Charlotte graduate transfer Dazia Lawrence, who played point for the 49ers but is effective at all three levels, raises some questions. Depending on where Brooks wants to use Lawrence and Tyler, Tyler may have to switch back to her initial spot in order to provide depth.

Saniah Tyler averaged 10.2 points in 26.8 minutes per game as a sophomore after barely playing for Kentucky as a freshman. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

2024 recruiting class





TANAH BECKER

6-foot-1 freshman guard

Becker’s path to Lexington is a unique one.

Prior to the end of February, UK’s 2024 recruiting class included only signee Ramiya White of Butler Traditional in Louisville. Becker, out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, committed to Kentucky on Feb. 26 and remained pledged to the Wildcats through the coaching transition. In the time since Brooks’ hiring, White has committed to Virginia Tech, but the program announced Becker’s signing on April 18.

Originally from Winnipeg, Becker arrived at Hamilton Heights ahead of this season after graduating from Lincoln Prep in Hamilton, Ontario, in 2023. With the Hawks, Becker averaged 12.0 points on a team-high 43 percent shooting from the field. Becker also led the team in assists (2.6), steals (3.3) and blocks (1.3) while contributing 4.5 rebounds per game, and was named Hamilton Heights’ player of the year by MaxPreps. Hamilton Heights also graduated former Wildcats Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill, as well as Kamilla Cardoso, the recent third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year at South Carolina.

Becker won a silver medal with the Canadian National 16U team in 2020, and has three summers with AAU program Kia Nurse Elite under her belt. Hailing from a basketball family, Becker is the daughter of St Joseph’s and Colorado basketball alumnus Dan Becker and the younger sister of former Utah and Wake Forest forward Niyah Becker.

Tanah Becker was the only Kentucky commitment from the class of 2024 secured by Kyra Elzy before she was fired as head coach. Tanah Becker

LEXI BLUE

6-foot-2 freshman guard

One of three former Virginia Tech signees to flip their commitment to Kentucky, Blue ranks as the No. 40 national prospect in the class of 2024. Blue initially committed to the Hokies in July 2023, but opted to follow Brooks to Lexington. In doing so, Blue is the Wildcats’ first top-50 recruit since Treasure Hunt (No. 29) in 2020, and the first top-100 prospect since center Tionna Herron (No. 69) and guard Amiya Jenkins (No. 94) in 2022.

A shooting guard during her high school and AAU career, Blue reliably holds down the wing with effective shooting. She’s taller and longer than what UK fans are used to seeing in the backcourt, and should be a helpful outside target for Amoore in the event of a clogged frontcourt. Scouts have described Blue’s game as patient and composed.

Lexi Blue, who comes to the Wildcats from Orlando, Florida, was a top-40 national prospect in the class of 2024. Mike Lang/USA TODAY NETWORK

AMELIA HASSETT

6-foot-3 junior forward

In two seasons with Eastern Florida State College, Hassett became the program’s second-all-time leading scorer with 919 career points. She also ranks first all-time in rebounding with 659 boards. The 2024 NJCAA Division I Third Team All-America selection initially committed to Virginia Tech, but opted to follow Brooks to Lexington, giving the new-look roster some key experience.

Amelia Hassett with 5 points early on for the Titans pic.twitter.com/yA8WdxOXRV — Region 8 Basketball (@Region8Tourney) March 10, 2023

Originally from Albury, New South Wales, Australia, Hassett had an impressive sophomore campaign; she averaged a double-double with 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds while also contributing 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes. She also broke the Titans’ single-season records for double-doubles (21), points (609) and blocks (87).

Hassett took a major jump in production from her freshman season, during which she averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 17.3 minutes. She retains two seasons of eligibility.

Amelia Hassett led Eastern Florida State College with 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds per game during her sophomore season. Eastern Florida State College Athletics

CLARA SILVA

6-foot-7 freshman center

Brooks understands the importance of international recruiting, and credits assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Radvile Autukaite for his programs’ recent success in identifying and securing global talent.

Silva, currently playing professionally in Spain with Unicaja in the Spain-LF Challenge league for the third season, is just 17 years old and will join UK as a freshman, but is lauded as one of the top prospects — international or otherwise — in the 2024 class. Originally from Faro, Portugal, Silva has had eye-catching outings as a member of the Portuguese National team in the 2021 FIBA U16 Women’s European Challengers, the 2022 FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and the 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship last summer.

Silva averaged a double-double of 18.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks at the U18 Women’s European Championship, with a tournament-high performance of 20 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks in Portugal’s loss to Finland.

In November, Shane Laflin of ESPN praised Silva’s fluid movement and impressive touch around the rim.

“If she was a player in the U.S.,” Laflin said. “She’d safely land in the top 10 in the recruiting rankings. She is mobile with a nice touch, smoothly moves without the ball, and has an array of footwork and finishing around the rim.”

She is also taller than every 2024 prospect ranked in the espnW top 100 by at least 2 inches.

With Unicaja, Silva shoots 42.5 percent from the field, averaging 9.1 points in 25.4 minutes per game. She also contributes 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. Silva, and incoming transfer center Clara Strack, will probably position the Wildcats as one of the SEC’s tallest frontcourts. Both underclassmen new to the SEC, Silva and Strack might need a moment to adjust to the level of physicality demanded of SEC bigs. Silva’s national team and professional experience, however, certainly won’t hurt.

Clara Silva originally committed to Virginia Tech but flipped to Kentucky when Kenny Brooks was hired as head coach. Clara Silva via Instagram

Transfers

GEORGIA AMOORE

5-foot-6 graduate student guard

Former school: Virginia Tech

As soon as Brooks’ hiring was official, all eyes fell upon All-America graduate point guard Amoore and the decision she had to make. The Ballarat, Australia, native quickly issued a goodbye post to Hokies fans, but college basketball fans waited upon bated breath to see whether the two-time First Team All-ACC selection would opt to declare for the WNBA draft or follow Brooks, whom she’s often referred to as her “second dad,” to Lexington. After four seasons of positively impacting the growth and success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball, Amoore’s decision to transfer to UK — Brooks’ first transfer commitment — was meteoric, and brought Kentucky its first All-America honoree since first-overall WNBA draft pick Rhyne Howard graduated in 2022.





In her senior season with the Hokies, Amoore averaged 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and led the team in assists (6.8) and steals (0.9) per game, earning Third Team All-America honors. Brooks affectionately refers to Amoore as his “mini-me.” It’s almost guaranteed the projected first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft will orchestrate the Wildcats’ offense next season.

“She’s my little floor general,” Brooks said on his radio show. “And she has had a terrific career at Virginia Tech. ... She decided to go one more year and decided to follow us here. And that was a huge gift for us because she knows how to ... you can equate it to coach (Mark) Stoops having an All-American quarterback and really just running the offense. So I’m excited about her coming, I think she’s really going to help us and elevate us to where we can compete quickly.”

Georgia Amoore, an All-American who transferred in from Virginia Tech, projects as Kentucky’s “floor general,” according to new Wildcats head coach Kenny Brooks. Matt Cashore/USA TODAY NETWORK

TEONNI KEY

6-foot-4 junior forward

Former school: North Carolina

At his introductory press conference at the end of March, Brooks stated that he’d never coached a McDonald’s All-American. Key, the No. 9 overall recruit in the class of 2021, is about to change that.

Expectations were high for Key when she joined the Tar Heels, but a torn ACL suffered in a preseason scrimmage delayed her collegiate debut until the 2022-23 campaign. As a redshirt freshman, Key averaged 10.3 minutes per game, contributing 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. Her playing time decreased last season, dipping to 9.4 minutes per game, though Key upped her production slightly to 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. She did, however, miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season with a lower body injury.

Oh, just a quick 10 points – her career best in ACC play – for @Tkey__13 on Thursday ️



️ 5-6 FG, 5 rebounds, 14 minutes pic.twitter.com/5PQMA63yGv — Carolina Women's Basketball (@uncwbb) January 20, 2024

Key, who thrived as a high school athlete in both basketball and track and field, has a lot of potential — but hasn’t had much of an opportunity to showcase why she was such a lauded prospect. Her size, resume and intangibles alone make her a worthy addition to the Wildcats’ roster; if Key can stay healthy, she could be an important, versatile piece of Brooks’ offense capable of disrupting fast-paced SEC offensive attacks.

Teonni Key, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, transferred to Kentucky after three seasons at North Carolina. Teonni Key

DAZIA LAWRENCE

5-foot-8 graduate student guard

Former school: Charlotte

Brooks and his staff earned another portal victory on Sunday, when experienced guard Lawrence announced her commitment to the Wildcats.

Though her pledge wasn’t entirely surprising — arriving four days after the hiring of Ciara Gregory, Lawrence’s former guards coach at Charlotte — it allows fans to breathe a sigh of relief. On what is now an 11-player roster, four have zero Division I experience, and four others (Key, Rowe, Clara Strack and Tyler) combine for just 31 starts. It was vital that Brooks supply Amoore with other high-level veterans on the court, and Lawrence’s experience and explosiveness make her a perfect fit.

After redshirting what would have been her freshman year during the 2020-21 season and opting out of the following year after five games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence’s star power steadily grew over the course of her remaining time at Charlotte.

From 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season, Lawrence developed into a first-team all-conference selection, contributing 16.9 points per game during the 2022-23 campaign and a team-high (and No. 53 in Division I) 18.2 points per game last season.

Lawrence is defensively keen, ready to get up in competitors’ faces and halt momentum. Offensively, she’s a playmaker who can create shots for herself all over the floor, but who is also unafraid to drive into traffic and finish in the paint. Lawrence is a strong example of scoring confidence, and she also brings Team USA experience in the form of the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup in Poland, where she teamed up with two of the college game’s most talented guards in recent years — Zia Cooke, former South Carolina guard and first-round pick in the 2023 WNBA draft to the Los Angeles Sparks, and former Syracuse guard Dyashia Fair, the third all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history and the No. 16 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

All signs point to Lawrence having everything it takes to succeed in the Southeastern Conference, giving UK’s roster more dimension.

JORDAN OBI

6-foot-1 graduate student guard

Former school: Penn

The Wildcats gained a necessary addition to their backcourt Thursday with the signing of Obi, a 2024 First Team All-Ivy League and 2024 Academic All-Ivy selection. Classified as a forward during her time with the Quakers, Obi is listed as a guard on the Wildcats’ roster.

“I’m very excited about the addition of Jordan to our BBN family,” Brooks said. “Her experience and basketball ability will be valuable to our team in many ways. She’s a versatile player and will offer leadership from the start.”

The Quakers’ second-leading scorer last season averaged 14.8 points in 34.1 minutes per game. She also led Penn in both rebounds and blocks, contributing 7.7 boards and 1.4 blocks per contest. A 2022 and 2023 Second Team All-Ivy League selection, Obi averaged double-figure scoring in each of her three playing seasons after the Ivy League canceled all winter sports her freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obi eclipsed 1,000 career points in 2023-24, the seventh-fastest player in Penn women’s basketball history to do so, in just 74 games. In a February 2024 interview with Penn Today, the official publication of the University of Pennsylvania, Obi discussed how her personal growth and maturity developed over the course of her collegiate career, and how key that was to her senior season.

“This year, having less maturity on the floor,” Obi said. “When I get the ball, I can’t be passive and looking for other players to make a play. I have to try to go make a play for myself.”

Obi describes herself as a reserved person, but her having already transitioned to a primary leader on a roster should prove vital for Brooks and the Wildcats. Obi is a great off-ball option who’s learned the importance of stepping up and scoring.

Jordan Obi averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes per contest last season at Penn, as the Quakers went 15-13. Chad Emery/Penn Athletics

CLARA STRACK

6-foot-5 sophomore center

Former school: Virginia Tech

According to Brooks, Strack only recently turned 18 last season with Virginia Tech; the initial plan was to redshirt Strack during her freshman season, but she was too good to keep on the bench.

That decision proved helpful when, late in the regular season, All-America center and 2024 WNBA draft pick Liz Kitley — from whom Strack had learned throughout the season — went down with a torn ACL. Strack was then forced into a larger role for the Hokies, and she handled it well.

“She was so good and just really helped us,” Brooks said. “Propelled us, and we were able to play two bigs at one time. Just so excited about her future and very happy she decided to come join us (in Lexington). ... It’s gonna give us some of the size that we need to contend with a lot of the bigger players in the SEC.”

Gotta guard out there too pic.twitter.com/BCdjUGUhch — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 23, 2024

Strack averaged 4.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game last season, but delivered two of the best performances of her career in Virginia Tech’s NCAA Tournament games; she contributed 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, including one 3-pointer, in the Hokies’ first-round victory over Marshall, and 18 points and 10 rebounds in their second-round loss to Baylor. Strack recorded her most minutes per game of the season during March Madness, combining for 52 minutes in the first two starts of her career.

Brooks said Strack is receptive to mentorship, having mimicked Kitley throughout the season, and actively seeks ways to further develop her game.

“Being receptive to it, that’s the first part of your development,” Brooks said. “Because she was uncomfortable for a while until she got it. BBN is going to love her. ... She’s gonna be a huge, huge get for us.”

The former No. 95 overall recruit in the class of 2023 has a high ceiling. Likely a key component of the Wildcats’ frontcourt production, Strack’s continued development is one of the most exciting storylines entering next season.

Clara Strack, who transferred to UK from Virginia Tech, was a top-100 national recruit in the class of 2023. Matt Cashore/USA TODAY NETWORK

