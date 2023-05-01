Kenny Britt believes that Rutgers football can take the next step this season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Kenny Britt knows first-hand the importance of vision when it comes to Greg Schiano rebuilding a program. Britt committed to Rutgers at a point in the program’s development where the direction of Schiano’s team was no sure thing.

A member of the 2006 recruiting class, Britt was a four-star who was heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the country. But Britt bought into Schiano’s vision for the direction of the program.

And it turned out to be a good decision from Britt. Rutgers went 11-2 and finished his freshman season ranked. They won all three bowl appearances that Britt played in, helping to propel the wide receiver into becoming a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2009 NFL draft.

“Do I think that? I know that coach Schiano has this team ready to take the next step. I mean, All the guys got to do is believe,” Britt told Rutgers Wire on Saturday. “Once they start believing, becoming family and trusting coaches – that’s what made us great. We all trusted each other and trusted the coaches.”

At Rutgers, Britt was twice an All-Big East selection and he was a third-team All-American in 2008, his final season with the program.

He spent nine seasons in the NFL where he posted 329 catches for 5,137 receiving yards and 32 career touchdowns.

