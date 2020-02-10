Kenny Britt arrested in New Jersey for marijuana

Former NFL wide receiver Kenny Britt was arrested over the weekend in his New Jersey hometown on marijuana charges.

According to Ron Zeitlinger of NJ.com, Britt was charged with possession of marijuana 50 grams or less, and he was also issued summonses for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and obstructing passage of other motor vehicles.

The 31-year-old Britt was charged after a traffic stop. He was released on a summons, with a pending court date.

Britt last played for the Patriots in 2017, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since they cut him in the 2018 preseason.

Once a first-round pick of the Titans, he signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Browns but was cut after nine games. His best season came in 2016 with the Rams (and Case Keenum), as he caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. It was his only 1,000-yard season.