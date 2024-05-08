Kenny Bednarek can’t wait to run in front of the fans

(NEXSTAR) – After capturing the 200-meter silver medal at the Tokyo Games, Track and Field star Kenny Bednarek is looking to sprint to gold in front of a crowd at Paris 2024.

“That’s the most important thing to me,” Bednarek said. “I’m just looking forward to going to Paris and actually getting the full experience of the Olympics.”

Bednarek is one of only four American men to run sub-10 seconds in the 100-meter, sub-20 seconds in the 200, and sub-45 seconds in the 400 and was the first athlete to complete all three in the same day at the NJCAA Championships in 2019.

Kenny said he’s excited to represent “my country, my state and people. It means the world to me.”

