Kenny Atkinson the third finalist for Lakers head coaching job

Shams Charania: Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Charlotte Hornets are planning to conduct a second interview with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. – 5:12 PM

Brad Turner: Sources confirmed that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham has moved on to second round of interviews for Lakers head coaching job vacancy. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / May 20, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among candidates who’ve advanced to the final round of interviews for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 20, 2022

Shams Charania: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 12, 2022