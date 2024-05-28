Kenny Atkinson continues to be linked to Cavaliers head coaching job

Kenny Atkinson is reportedly among the favorites to land the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job. The Golden State Warriors assistant was previously the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, two of Atkinson’s former players, are with the Cavaliers.

According to Marc Stein, both Allen and LeVert have been praising Atkinson when asked about their former coach. It won’t be lost on Cleveland that the Warriors won a championship during the first year Atkinson joined Golden State’s staff as an assistant coach. Nevertheless, he reportedly faces stiff competition for the job.

James Borrego, Terry Stotts, Dave Joerger and Johnnie Bryant are all seen as viable candidates. As such, all five will likely progress to the interview stage.

“Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is widely considered the early favorite,” Stein reported. “…Two of Atkinson’s former players in Brooklyn — Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert — are said to be consistently praiseworthy of Atkinson when quizzed about him by Cavaliers teammates. Atkinson has been an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State for the past three seasons.”

Cleveland will be in no rush to appoint their next head coach. The NBA playoffs are still being played out. Nevertheless, Atkinson may find himself having multiple meetings with the franchise in the coming weeks or months. He’s earned another opportunity to lead an NBA team. Whether that comes with the Cavaliers will remain to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire