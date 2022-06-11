Kenny Atkinson agrees to four-year deal to coach Hornets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN.

You in the arena get Red Panda, we get a discussion about how the Hornets’ hiring of Kenny Atkinson is yet another positive step forward for African-American representation at the head coaching level. – 10:18 PM

Love the Kenny Atkinson hire in Charlotte. Atkinson is one of the NBA’s best teachers. Hornets have a young roster in need of continued development. It’s a terrific fit. – 8:22 PM

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson named Charlotte Hornets head coach

Made one last cameo on the Kenny Atkinson beat. On what the Hornets are getting in the former Nets head coach: theathletic.com/3355769/2022/0… – 6:53 PM

Report: Kenny Atkinson agrees to deal to become next Hornets’ coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep… – 6:50 PM

Here is what Kenny Atkinson will inherit in Charlotte:

✅Draft: 13, 15, 45

❓RFA: Miles Bridges

⭐️: LaMelo Ball

🏀Team Needs: Rim protector at C, depth at PF and C, backup PG

💰: $10.3M midlevel, $4.1M biannual and vet min.

Charlotte Hornets hire Kenny Atkinson, per Woj.

Atkinson’s experience levelling up guards is impressive. Excited to see him help LaMelo Ball refine his game in Year 3.

From a 2019 story I enjoyed 🔗 : https://t.co/dpaXi711Ir pic.twitter.com/99J6RqyCxH – 6:33 PM

The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson and replaced him with Steve Nash.

And Brooklyn had Ime Udoka working under Nash the following season, before letting him leave for Boston (and a trip to the NBA Finals).

A lot of pressure in Nash heading into next season. – 6:30 PM

Kenny Atkinson is a PERFECT hire for the Hornets. Outside of drafting LaMelo, this might be the best move Michael Jordan has made since becoming an owner. – 6:21 PM

BREAKING: The #Hornets have reached an agreement in principle to make Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson their new head coach, league sources told @theobserver. – 6:17 PM

