Kenny Agostino looking forward to 'the right opportunity' with the Bruins

BRIGHTON, Mass – It's been a few different stints with a few different NHL teams for 25-year-old Kenny Agostino, so he knows the drill at this point in his pro hockey career. The Bruins signed Agostino as a free agent on July 1 after he led the AHL in scoring last season, and they gave him a one-way contract as a show of proof that he'd get his chances at the NHL level.

It didn't happen immediately out of camp as Agostino was felled by a concussion for part of the preseason, but he'll get his chance now with injuries and ineffectiveness creating an opening for him on the Black and Gold. Agostino should get a look as the left winger on the third line after lighting it up in Providence with two goals and seven points in his first three games with the P-Bruins, and he's looking forward to seizing another chance at the NHL level after stints with the Flames and Blues.

"I've been doing this a few years and I like to think I've developed my game outside of my offensive ability," said the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Agostino, who had 24 goals and 83 points for the Chicago Wolves last season. "That's kind of been my goal to become more of a complete player. I'm excited and looking forward to another opportunity and just want to make the most of it. I'm not looking past tonight.

"I was fortunate as a college guy to get my first pro experience at the NHL level in Calgary, but then you understand how difficult it is to establish yourself. You need a lot of different things. You need the right opportunity and you need to do well with it, so it makes you appreciate how great of an opportunity it is anytime you get to play in this league."

Certainly, the Bruins are anxious to get a look at Agostino, and probably Peter Cehlarik at some point soon, and the lack of production from some of the NHL incumbents have fast-forwarded that process a little bit. Agostino will replace Ryan Spooner along the half-wall on the first power play unit, and perhaps he can add the kind of scoring touch in the bottom-6 that Matt Beleskey and Frank Vatrano haven't been able to thus far.