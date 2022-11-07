Kenneth Walker's best plays vs. Cardinals Week 9
Watch Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's best plays vs. the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 9 matchup.
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score a last-second win thanks to a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cade Otton
That was a painful loss for the Rams, blowing a 13-9 lead to the Buccaneers.
It looks like Cooper Kupp‘s ankle is OK. Early in the second quarter, Kupp caught a pass down the right seam and took it the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Rams had a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers. Kupp is off to another hot start, catching four [more]
CHICAGO (AP) There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Showing off his dynamic athleticism and improved passing, Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory.
These players stood out for both good and bad reasons during the Rams' 16-13 loss to the Bucs
The first three words that came to Kirk Cousins’ mind after the Vikings' win were the ones that have followed him throughout his 11-year NFL career.
Tom Brady surpasses the 100,000-yard mark in career passing yardage
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Seahawks have a four-game winning streak. Geno Smith threw two touchdowns, Ken Walker ran for two more and the Seahawks finished up a season sweep of the Cardinals with a 31-21 win in Arizona. The win moves the Seahawks to 6-3 and keeps them in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. [more]
The Seahawks and the Cardinals played another weird one today.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10