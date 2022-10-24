Kenneth Walker's best plays in 168-yard game Week 7
Watch Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's best plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Seven weeks into the season, the Seahawks are all alone atop the NFC West. Who would’ve seen that coming? In the team’s first of two trips to SoFi Stadium this season, the Seahawks dominated the Chargers for a 37-23 victory. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was the star, rushing for 168 yards with two touchdowns [more]
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
