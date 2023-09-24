Kenneth Walker touchdown gives Seahawks 22-13 lead over Panthers

The Seahawks have gotten into the end zone.

Running back Kenneth Walker powered his way into the paint for a 1-yard touchdown, raising Seattle’s lead over Carolina to 22-13.

The Panthers had a chance to take a 16-15 lead midway through the third quarter but missed a 55-yard field goal wide right.

Taking over with good field position, Seattle took eight plays to go 55 yards. Geno Smith hit Walker for a 36-yard pass down to the Carolina 16. Then Smith got the club down to the 4-yard line with a 12-yard pass to tight end Noah Fant.

That’s when Walker took three straight handoffs, getting into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1.

So far, Walker has rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 54 yards.

Jason Myers has hit all five of his field goal attempts to help the Seahawks build their lead.