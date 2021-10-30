Kenneth Walker scores 5 rushing TDs as Michigan State outlasts Michigan

Something had to give when unbeaten Michigan and undefeated Michigan State met in a Big Ten clash in East Lansing.

What collapsed was the Wolverines’ defense against Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker, who ran for five touchdowns and 195 yards in the Spartans’ 37-33 victory.

The winning TD run came with 5:08 left as Walker scored from 23 yards for the Spartans, who trailed 30-14 with 6:48 left in the third quarter.

The triumph made Mel Tucker the first Michigan State coach to beat Michigan in his first two chances.

Michigan had a final opportunity to keep its record perfect, getting the ball back at its 33 on a Spartans punt with 1:15 left and no timeouts.

A first down pass to Andrel Anthony was incomplete but Drew Jordan of Michigan State was hit with a roughing the passer penalty.

On the next play, true freshman cornerback Charles Brantley picked off Cade McNamara to seal the victory with a minute left.

The Walker runs:

5.

CAN'T STOP KENNETH 🔥@Kenneth_Walker9 scores his FIFTH TD of the day and gives @MSU_Football the lead! pic.twitter.com/97QpOFlXcU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

4.

THIS DUDE IS UNBELIEVABLE 😱🔥@Kenneth_walker9 scores his FOURTH touchdown of the game for @MSU_Football! pic.twitter.com/1gtjXOaQW7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

3.

TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS ⚔️@Kenneth_Walker9 picks up his 3rd TD of the day for @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/eDv9DCBesh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Story continues

2.

1.