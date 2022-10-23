Kenneth Walker rushes for 168, Seahawks defeat Chargers 37-23

Seven weeks into the season, the Seahawks are all alone atop the NFC West.

Who would’ve seen that coming?

In the team’s first of two trips to SoFi Stadium this season, the Seahawks dominated the Chargers for a 37-23 victory.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was the star, rushing for 168 yards with two touchdowns in the contest. He essentially put the game on ice when he tore through the defense for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter — a one-play scoring drive that gave Seattle a 37-16 lead.

Quarterback Geno Smith had another solid performance as well, completing 20-of-27 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had a lost fumble from a botched handoff.

This was a game the Seahawks took control of early and the Chargers could never get a lead. Seattle went up 17-0 in the first quarter with Marquise Goodwin’s 20-yard touchdown, Walker’s 12-yard touchdown run, and Jason Myers’ 46-yard field goal. The last two of those scores came from a Herbert interception and a Herbert strip-sack.

The Chargers got back in the game with running back Austin Ekeler’s 7-yard touchdown and a 13-yard touchdown catch from receiver Mike Williams.

But Goodwin got in the end zone for the second time with 1:40 left in the second quarter to give Seattle a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles’ offense didn’t score again until 3:22 left in the contest, though the team did get a safety early in the final period. Myers hit two more field goals in the second half and Walker’s 74-yard touchdown with 6:56 left removed all doubt.

Herbert finished 33-of-51 passing for 293 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, which works out to just 5.7 yards per attempt. Ekeler led the team with 12 catches for 96 yards, but rushed just nine times for 31 yards.

This game was also one of attrition as a few star players went out due to injury. Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf was carted to the locker room with a knee injury in the first half and did not return. L.A. cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter and was ruled out. And Chargers receiver Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

The now 4-3 Seahawks will have a suddenly significant matchup with the 6-1 Jets in Seattle next week.

The 4-3 Chargers will have their bye in Week Eight.

