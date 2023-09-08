Kenneth Walker off injury report, set to play vs. Rams

Seattle will have one of its key offensive players to begin 2023.

While Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker popped up on the Thursday injury report with a groin issue, he has no game status and is set to play in the season opener against the Rams.

Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) is also off Seattle’s Friday injury report and is set to make his debut against Los Angeles.

But the Seahawks’ other first-round pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, is questionable with his hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in the first two days of practice.

Guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) is also questionable for Week 1 after he popped up on the Thursday injury report.

Safety Jamal Adams (knee), and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) have both been ruled out.