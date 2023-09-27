Kenneth Walker named NFC offensive player of the week

Second-year running back Kenneth Walker had a strong performance to help Seattle beat Carolina and now he's been rewarded for his performance.

Walker has been named the NFC's offensive player of the week.

The Seahawks' lead running back took 18 carries for 97 yards with two touchdowns and caught three passes for 59 yards, totaling 156 yards from scrimmage.

Walker’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave the Seahawks a 22-13 lead and his 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter pushed Seattle’s lead to 29-20.

Walker has now rushed for 204 yards with four TDs on the young season.

The Seahawks will play the Giants on Monday night in Week 4.