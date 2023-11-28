Kenneth Walker out, Leonard Williams limited at Seahawks practice

It looks like the Seahawks will be without running back Kenneth Walker again this week.

Walker missed last Thursday's loss to the 49ers with an oblique injury and he missed his second straight practice on Tuesday. Injury designations for the matchup with the Cowboys will come on Wednesday and the lack of work would make it a surprise to see Walker listed as anything other than out.

The Seahawks did get defensive lineman Leonard Williams and tight end Will Dissly back for limited practices. Williams sat out Monday with an ankle injury while Dissly was sidelined by a hip issue.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and guard Phil Haynes (toe) did not practice Tuesday. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) were limited participants.