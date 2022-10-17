Kenneth Walker III's best plays vs. Cardinals Week 6
Watch the best plays from Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III vs. the Arizona Cardinals from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills demonstrated what the best team in the NFL could look like, but Von Miller knows it means nothing in October.
Levi Onwuzurike aggravated a college back injury on the Detroit Lions' first day of pads this summer and will not play this year.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
The Bills quarterback made this young fan’s day after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Kevin Dotson got a taste of the worst of Steelers' fans on Twitter.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Check out these hilarious Tweets from the Packers' loss to the New York Jets.
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.