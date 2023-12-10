Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet are expected to play for Seahawks

The Seahawks came into the weekend with three big injury question marks on offense and word on Sunday morning is positive about two of them.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are expected to be in the lineup against the 49ers. Walker has missed the last two games with an oblique injury while Charbonnet is dealing with a knee injury.

The presence of the running backs will make life easier on the team's quarterback, although it remains to be seen who will get the nod on that front. Head coach Pete Carroll called Geno Smith a game-time decision due to his groin injury and Drew Lock will start if Smith is unable to play. The Seahawks elevated Sean Mannion from the practice squad in the event he is needed to back up Lock.

Word on their plans should come at 2:35 p.m. ET when the inactive lists for their matchup with the 49ers are released.