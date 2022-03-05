Kenneth Walker III ties for No. 3 fastest running back at NFL draft combine
- Kenneth Walker IIIAmerican football player
We all know Kenneth Walker III is a beast of a running back because we got to see him dominate for Michigan State last year. But, were those crazy highlights and stats going to translate at the combine in terms of physical measurements?
The answer is a resounding yes. On Friday, Kenneth Walker III tied for third in the 4-yard draft amongst running backs with an eye-opening time of 4.38.
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
40: 4.38 (OFFICIAL)
— NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 5, 2022
You can watch his first attempt below:
In case you missed it! K9’s first attempt at the 40-yard dash 🐶
Don't forget to tune-in to the #NFLCombine March 3-6 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6qoZsEh4t2
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) March 5, 2022