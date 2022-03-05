Kenneth Walker III ties for No. 3 fastest running back at NFL draft combine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kenneth Walker III
    American football player

We all know Kenneth Walker III is a beast of a running back because we got to see him dominate for Michigan State last year. But, were those crazy highlights and stats going to translate at the combine in terms of physical measurements?

The answer is a resounding yes. On Friday, Kenneth Walker III tied for third in the 4-yard draft amongst running backs with an eye-opening time of 4.38.

You can watch his first attempt below:

Recommended Stories