Kenneth Walker III sets Michigan State football school record with incredible TD run

Michigan State football's game vs. Rutgers on Saturday has been a story of big plays.

Jalen Nailor owned the first half.

Kenneth Walker III made the game's highlight play in the second half in Piscataway, N.J.

Walker, college football's leading rusher and Heisman trophy candidate, joined his big-play receiver Saturday vs. Rutgers with a 94-yard touchdown run — the longest play from scrimmage in school history.

The game-changing play put the Spartans ahead, 28-13, midway through the third quarter.

