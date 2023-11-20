Kenneth Walker III not an IR candidate at this time because of oblique injury

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an optimistic update on quarterback Geno Smith's outlook for Thursday's game against the 49ers, but it doesn't sound like running back Kenneth Walker III is going to be in the mix this week.

Walker left Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams with an oblique injury and Carroll said at his Monday press conference that the team is still learning about the severity of the injury. He said that Walker is not an injured reserve candidate at this time and that Kenny McIntosh could make his debut this week because of Walker's injury.

"He's got really good versatility and has shown his catching ability in the throwing game. He's a scatback, good quicks, good change of direction, good movement stuff," McIntosh said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Walker leads the Seahawks with 149 carries for 613 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet will be in line for increased activity as long as Walker is out.