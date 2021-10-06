Kenneth Walker III named the top running back in the country by Bleacher Report

It has been a while since Michigan State football was able to lay a claim to having the best running back in the country. The Spartans used to be a program known for their rushing attack, led by names like Javon Ringer, Jeremy Langford, and Le’Veon Bell, and now Kenneth Walker III is helping MSU reclaim that reputation.

Bleacher Report recently dropped their top-10 running backs in college football this season, and Walker was the headliner on that list. His 680 yards and 8 touchdowns were able to put him ahead of Bijan Robinson from Texas and TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State on the list.

The cool thing about that? Robinson and Henderson were both 5-star recruits out of high school. Walker was a 3-star who was originally committed to lowly Kent State before landing at Wake Forest.

