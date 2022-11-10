Kenneth Walker III named Midseason Offensive Rookie of the Year by NFL on FOX

Ever since Kenneth Walker III joined Michigan State football last year, it feels like he has received a new accolade or honor on a near-weekly basis.

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie phenom logged another one when he was named the Midseason Offseason Rookie of the Year, as voted on by NFL on FOX fans.

Walker has already racked up 570 yards and seven touchdowns this season despite starting the season coming off a hernia surgery and backing up Rashaad Penny.

The 2022 Midseason Offensive Rookie of the year is @Seahawks RB @Kenneth_Walker9, as voted on by NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/iaaijoEo4d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2022

More!

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire