Kenneth Walker III named a finalist for 2022 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kenneth Walker III was able to pick up right where he left off after leaving Michigan State football for the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 1,050 yards and 9 touchdowns while helping the Seahawks make the playoffs. Walker was flagged as an award candidate all season, and that started to come to fruition on Wednesday when he was named a finalist for the AP’s 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III in the second round of last year’s draft in somewhat of a controversial opinion, but that bet on the former Spartan has paid off big time for Seattle.

