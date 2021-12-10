Kenneth Walker III makes history as first player to win Walter Camp award while not being a Heisman finalist

Kenneth Walker III has officially made history. On Thursday night, he was given the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, and with that, he became the first player in NCAA football Division I history to win the Walter Camp award while not being a Heisman finalist.

This should definitely vindicate many Michigan State football fans, and give them more ammunition as they continue to eviscerate Heisman voters for his absence in the finalists. It is important to remember that the Heisman is voted on by media members, while the Walter Camp award is voted on by actual coaches. Enough said.

Update: it’s never happened in the history of the award. Kenneth Walker III is the first player in league history to win the Walter Camp award and not be a Heisman finalist — Brew (@IamBrewster) December 10, 2021

