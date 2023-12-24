Kenneth Walker III is expected to play for Seahawks

The Seahawks are getting quarterback Geno Smith back for Sunday's game against the Titans and it looks like they will have running back Kenneth Walker III in the backfield with him.

Walker missed two days of practice this week with a shoulder injury before returning to take part in Friday's practice. He was tagged as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week and multiple reports say that he will be in the lineup in Tennessee on Sunday.

Walker has 176 carries for 720 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Seahawks this season.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon also returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a hip injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Witherspoon "couldn't do much" in his return and his status is also questionable for Week 16.