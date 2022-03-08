Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward named to NFL All-Combine team
Kenneth Walker III and Connor Heyward (and Jalen Nailor, really) did Michigan State football fans proud over the weekend as they impressed in a big way at the 2022 NFL draft combine. For their efforts, Walker and Heyward were both named to the 2022 All-Combine Team.
Walker, of course, dazzled scouts with his top-3 speed for a running back, topping out at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, and Heyward showed everyone his insane versatility.
You can see the full teams below:
The best of the best from Indy.
Check out https://t.co/TAuzHi7hnf's 2022 All-Combine Team!
Full article: https://t.co/JFgAMy9Bp7 pic.twitter.com/YuCXXFhxT4
— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
More!
Michigan State football offers 2024 QB A.J. Surace of Trenton, N.J.
Michigan State football lands Washington State OL transfer
Kenneth Walker III ties for No. 3 fastest running back at NFL draft combine