Kenneth Walker doubtful to return with oblique injury

The Seahawks will likely be without their top running back for the rest of Sunday's game.

Kenneth Walker is doubtful to return with an oblique injury, Seattle announced midway through the first half.

Walker took four carries for 18 yards and had one reception for -2 yards before he had to exit the contest.

With Walker out, Zach Charbonnet is likely to take the bulk of the carries for Seattle for the rest of the game. He’s started with five carries for 22 yards.

After the Seahawks went up 7-0, the Rams had a chance to equalize with a touchdown. But the club couldn't get in the end zone with four tries inside the 5-yard line. Matthew Stafford’s fourth-and-goal pass to Tutu Atwell fell incomplete in the end zone.