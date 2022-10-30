Kenneth Walker does it again, refusing to be tackled on latest NFL TD
Michigan State fans knew how good Kenneth Walker really was, but now he is taking the NFL by storm, showing his amazing playmaking ability.
Late in the fourth quarter, with his Seahawks leading the Giants 20-13, Walker helped extend Seattle’s lead to double digits with another insane touchdown run.
You can watch the touchdown run here via the NFL’s Twitter page:
.@Kenneth_Walker9's got that K9 in him. 😤 TD @Seahawks!
📺: #NYGvsSEA on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E4IpTg1hqp pic.twitter.com/meJenyCniY
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
