Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen injured while running 40

Some top prospects decide not to workout at the Combine for just this reason.

Two of the top linebackers in the 2020 Draft appeared to injure a hamstring on second attempts in the 40-yard dash Saturday night, according to NFL Media.

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray couldn’t complete his second attempt after running a 4.52 on his first try.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen pulled up after crossing the finish line on his second attempt after running a 4.50 on his first try. That was the fourth-best among linebackers at the Combine.

It would seem unlikely either would run again at his pro day. Oklahoma’s pro day is March 11 and LSU’s is April 3.

