Kenneth Murray headed to Tennessee on a two-year deal

Linebacker Kenneth Murray has found a new home.

The former first-round pick of the Chargers has agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Titans, he announced on Instagram.

The Titans needed linebacker help after losing Azeez Al-Shaair, their leading tackler in 2023, to the Texans on Monday.

Murray, 25, started 53 games in his four seasons with the Chargers after they made him the 23rd overall pick in 2020. He has 321 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble in his career.

Murray's 107 tackles in 15 games in 2023 were a career high.

The Titans also agreed to terms with running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the first day of the free agency negotiating window.