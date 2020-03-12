Kenneth Murray has 15 visits planned, including to Texans, Cowboys

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray did not participate in the school’s pro day Wednesday as he rehabs a hamstring injury.

Murray tweaked a hamstring while running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.

“The hamstring is doing good,” Murray told NFL Network. “I’ll be fully healthy in a couple of days.”

Murray has 15 visits planned, according to James Palmer of NFL Media. Murray will start his visits March 18 with the Texans.

“Then, it’s back-to-back-to-back,” Murray said. “It’s going to be a busy next few weeks.”

The Ravens, Raiders, Cowboys and Cardinals also are among the long list of teams Murray is visiting, per Palmer.

