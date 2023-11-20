Kenneth Lofton Jr. rocks the rim

Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Logan Wilson's hits led to three Ravens injuries Thursday night.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 9 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
The Cricket World Cup final is Sunday. To celebrate, we've attempted to explain the sport.