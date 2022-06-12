Kenneth Gainwell named the Eagles under-the-radar player who could be a star in 2022

The Eagles have the NFL’s top rushing attack and it’s done by a committee approach with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott as the veteran leadership, but a second-year running back on the roster could be the most talented.

Kenneth Gainwell is a dual-threat running back who can make defenders miss, while also excelling in the passing game with elite skills from the slot or backfield.

CBS Sports recently looked at the under-the-radar player for all 16 NFC teams that could be a star in 2022, and the second-year running back made the list for Philadelphia.

He showed ability not just on handoffs but particularly as a receiver out of the backfield. He set a solid foundation for himself that Nick Sirianni will look to build upon in 2022, and that could eventually make Gainwell the feature back in Philly, especially if Miles Sanders continues to battle durability issues. He would have to fight off veteran running back Boston Scott, however, but even if time is split between two of the three — there’s a huge opportunity here for Gainwell to make sure he’s not the odd man out.

Sanders is in the final year of his rookie deal and Gainwell could snatch the lead running back role with a breakout 2022 season.

List

Ranking the 7 biggest Eagles additions this offseason

List

2022 NFL schedule: 17 Eagles related storylines to follow

List

8 takeaways from the Eagles' final week of OTAs

Related