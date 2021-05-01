Kenneth Gainwell on growing up an Eagles fan; ‘Dreams coming true’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Grew up an @Eagles fan 🔥
Dream come true! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/PzJXGKNykK
— Kenneth Gainwell19 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) May 1, 2021
The Eagles just drafted a running back in the fifth round and he’s already engulfed in the culture of the organization.
The former Memphis running back grew up an Eagles fan and he’s not hiding the fact that his dreams have come true.
The self-described “rare breed”, Gainwell was also a fan of Darren Sproles and patterns parts of his game after the future Hall of Famer.
List
NFL Draft 2021: Instant analysis of the Eagles selecting Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell in 5th round
Related
Philadelphia Eagles pick Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell at No. 150 overall in 2021 draft
Watch: Highlights of Philadelphia Eagles CB Zech McPhearson
Watch: Highlights of Philadelphia Eagles DT Milton Williams
Philadelphia Eagles pick Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson at No. 123 overall in 2021 draft
Eagles CB Darius Slay officially changing his jersey number