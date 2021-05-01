Kenneth Gainwell on growing up an Eagles fan; ‘Dreams coming true’

The Eagles just drafted a running back in the fifth round and he’s already engulfed in the culture of the organization.

The former Memphis running back grew up an Eagles fan and he’s not hiding the fact that his dreams have come true.

The self-described “rare breed”, Gainwell was also a fan of Darren Sproles and patterns parts of his game after the future Hall of Famer.

NFL Draft 2021: Instant analysis of the Eagles selecting Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell in 5th round

