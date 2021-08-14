Kenneth Faried, Michael Beasley thank Blazers on social media for Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Blazers’ 2021 Summer League nears its end, a few of the veterans on the team have gone public to show their support for the team.

Both Kenneth Faried and Michael Beasley posted on Twitter and Instagram to thank the organization for giving them an opportunity when other teams were hesitant and to make their opportunity legit with playing time.

Not for nothing! Thank you @trailblazers @nba and coach billups for allowing me to continue to chase my dream. I know it’s @nbasummerleague but it means a lot💜💜💜#wethemones https://t.co/oSTmqQMzx9 — Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) August 13, 2021

Thank you @trailblazers for this amazing & fun experience this far! It does matter if it’s FallLeague, WinterLeague, SpringLeague or @nbasummerleague the MANIMAL will be UNLEASHED! #Maktoub #UnleashTheManimal https://t.co/RSO358VDDO — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) August 13, 2021

Faried and Beasley last played in the league during the 2018-’19 season. During their summer run, Beasley is averaging 9.0 points. While Faried is putting up 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. Both players have played in all three of the team's games.

It’s unclear if the Blazers or any other team will give the two a chance, but time will tell. They’re proven veterans in their early 30’s and their production goes beyond what they do in Summer League.

Beasley averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50.7% shooting and 39.5% from three in his last full season, which was with the Knicks during 2017-’18. As for Faried, he ended the 2018-’19 year with Houston and put up 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25 regular-season games.

Both are more than capable of contributing to a roster. Just like their time with the Blazers, all they need is an opportunity.