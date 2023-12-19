Kennesaw gets two State Champ commits

Dec. 19—THOMASVILLE — Fresh off a 6A State Title victory, Yellow Jackets Tywon Christopher and Devin Ross have committed to Kennesaw State. Both players played their last game for Thomas County Central in the State Championship game against Woodward Academy on December 12.

Christopher specifically had an excellent game against the War Eagles with six tackles and three passes defended. Both Christopher and Ross recorded a tackle for a loss.

Now the pair will take their talents to Kennesaw. Christopher had an excellent senior session as one of the top tacklers on the Yellow Jackets squad. He dropped 47 tackles on his own and assisted on another 35. He had 10 tackles for a loss and and while he didn't record any sacks, he finished the season with five QB hurries. Christopher also made himself valuable on special teams with 9.5 special teams tackles, but where he really earned his keep was against the pass. Christopher broke up 10 passes throughout the season and snagged a pair of interceptions.

Meanwhile, Ross had a solid senior campaign himself. Ross led the Yellow Jackets in pass breakups and interceptions, bringing in four takeaways. He also recorded a fumble recovery. The senior racked up 26 solo tackles and totaled 39. He had 2.5 tackles for a loss and was magnificent against the pass with 11 pass breakups.

Kennesaw State had a difficult season in 2023. The Owls finished the year 3-6 and went on a five game losing streak in the middle of the season. Christopher and Ross could see their first action for the Owls on August 31, 2024 as Kennesaw will open its season in San Antonio against UTSA.