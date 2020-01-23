Kennell, Tahvanainen lead Bradley past Illinois State 75-63

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Backcourt mates Nate Kennell and Ville Tahvanainen scored 18 points apiece as Bradley beat Illinois State 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Danya Kingsby added 12 points for Bradley (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tahvanainen and Ja'Shon Henry had seven rebounds.

DJ Horne and Keith Fisher III scored 17 points apiece for the Redbirds (6-13, 1-6), who have lost six straight. Fisher added seven rebounds. Zach Copeland added 13 points for Illinois State, which missed 22 3-pointers (11 for 32) and made 23 field goals (23 of 60).

Bradley plays at Indiana State on Saturday. Illinois State will be at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday.

